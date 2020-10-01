Two of state's national forests reopened, but Los Padres remains closed

Two of California’s national forests were reopened Thursday, but Los Padres National Forest remains closed, after the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region revised its recently issued orders.
Six Rivers and Klamath national forests were removed from the regional closure, leaving seven national forests closed in California, a Forest Service spokesman said.
Propane and gas stoves now can be used in developed campgrounds and day use areas of the state’s 11 open national forests, although locally imposed restrictions may be in effect on some.
Pacific Southwest Region officials will re-evaluate the orders daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account, the spokesman said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.