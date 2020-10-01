You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two of state's national forests reopened, but Los Padres remains closed

Two of state's national forests reopened, but Los Padres remains closed

Two of California’s national forests were reopened Thursday, but Los Padres National Forest remains closed, after the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region revised its recently issued orders.

Six Rivers and Klamath national forests were removed from the regional closure, leaving seven national forests closed in California, a Forest Service spokesman said.

Propane and gas stoves now can be used in developed campgrounds and day use areas of the state’s 11 open national forests, although locally imposed restrictions may be in effect on some.

Pacific Southwest Region officials will re-evaluate the orders daily, taking fire and weather conditions into account, the spokesman said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News