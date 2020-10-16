Two-way traffic returns to Salsipuedes Creek Bridge

The Salsipuedes Creek Bridge near Lompoc reopened to two-way traffic on Friday, according to a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

Full reopening of the two-way traffic lanes concludes the usage of a traffic signal and one-way reversing traffic control that has been in effect since February.

The project, which involved the replacement of the bridge located on Highway 1 — between Highway 101 at Las Cruces and State Route 246 near Lompoc — also included the construction of a retaining wall and a fish passage.

The remaining work for the project to be completed, according to the spokesman, will include vegetation and erosion control, the installation of rumble strips and final striping.

Caltrans postpones resurfacing project at State Route 246 in Lompoc Caltrans District 5 has postponed its four-day resurfacing project scheduled to fully close State Route 246 in Lompoc from Tuesday, Oct. 6, th…

Caltrans reminds motorist to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

Santa Maria-based CalPortland Construction was contracted for the $5 million project.

For more information on this project and for traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, contact the District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3237, or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district5.

