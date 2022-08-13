Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, decreasing by Monday. This onshore flow will produce mostly clear afternoons and mild temperatures with night and morning marine low clouds with pockets of fog and mist.
High temperatures will range from the mid- to high 70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) and the low to mid-90s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). The beaches will remain in the low to mid-60s. These temperatures will continue through Tuesday, slightly cooling on Wednesday through Friday.
The afternoon northwesterly winds will further decrease to moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) levels on Tuesday into Friday; consequently, the marine layer will be more persistent (Fogust) along the immediate coastline. The marine low clouds will spread inland during the night and morning with areas of fog and pockets of mist, clearing by the late afternoon.