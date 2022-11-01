The U.S. Forest Service held a ceremony Thursday at the Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station in Los Olivos to honor the Chumash Fire Department's ongoing efforts at an especially critical time.

When the forest service began experiencing staffing shortages in its ranks earlier this year, agency officials said the Chumash Fire Department answered their call for assistance, stepping up to help staff, clean and get the Figueroa Mountain Forest Service Station operational.

"Los Padres is grateful to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and their fire department for providing the U.S. Forest Service with staffing coverage at the Figueroa Fire Station this year," said Steve Hall, acting Santa Lucia District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. "The Chumash engine crew played a critical role this summer and we look forward to strengthening this relationship in the years ahead."

110122 Chumash Fire honored 3

Chumash Fire Department personnel line up at Figueroa Mountain Fire Station Thursday during a ceremony held by U.S. Forest Service officials to honor their ongoing service.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

