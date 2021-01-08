‘Understanding Medicare’ free presentations slated for Central Coast seniors

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program will sponsor free virtual presentations in February for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits.
“Understanding Medicare” will be presented at 2 p.m. on the Tuesdays of Feb. 2 and 16, and although they are free, preregistration is required.
“HICAP is offering these presentations to help Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers better understand this comprehensive health care program,” said Joyce Ellen Lippman, executive director of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.
Topics will provide a comprehensive introduction to Medicare, including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance, Part D prescription coverage, Medicare and employer group health plans and retiree health plan considerations.
HICAP offers free and unbiased counseling and information on Medicare issues but does not sell, recommend or endorse any insurance product, agent, insurance company or health plan, Lippman said.
The presentations are a service of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens’ HICAP with financial assistance through a grant from the Administration for Community Living, a federal Medicare administrative agency.
For more information about the “Understanding Medicare” presentations and to register, contact the local HICAP office by calling 805-928-5663 or, toll-free, 800-434-0222, emailing Seniors@kcbx.net or visiting https://centralcoastseniors.org/.
