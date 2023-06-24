A sneaker expo is coming to Santa Maria.
But the event promises to offer more than just the latest shoes.
The "2023 Sneaker and Culture Expo" event has been organized by "Dr. Sneaks 805" and is slated for Sunday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held in Santa Maria at the Filipino Community Center.
The expo also doubles as a local charity event, the organizer says, and will feature free haircuts, backpacks giveaways, school supplies donations, shoe giveaways and scholarship money. The event include a kids zone.
According to Demetres Stevenson, owner of Dr. Sneaks 805, a reseller and sneaker repairman, the all-day event is for the community to come out and enjoy themselves while offering parents a chance to have “somewhat of a break” as the event is catered to kids with various giveback components.
“We want people to hang out, win stuff, eat food and meet the vendors. Shop if you want, but we definitely want the kids to come out and be able to enjoy themselves,” said Stevenson. “Parents can take a load off and be able to do something with their family that doesn't have a high expense. So there will be several activities for the kids to do and we would love for the whole Central Coast to come and enjoy themselves.
"The whole family is invited.”
Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door and kids 12-and-under get free admittance. Each hour will feature a raffle for pairs of Nike SB Dunks in the "Panda" colorway. Attendees will automatically be entered in the raffle and first 50 people in line will receive extra raffle tickets.
Dr. Sneaks 805 is an online sneaker resale that uses Instagram as a platform. Stevenson is also a barber and says the events he hosts are an opportunity for any small business to come out and display their brand and product. The variety of vendors is the cultural aspect of the expo and past events have pulled in crowds of upwards of 400 people and Stevenson is expecting that number to double with the upcoming event being held in Santa Maria.
“This is just a great opportunity to come out and connect with people in your community and everyone is, I want to say, still in the development process. That's kind of why we do these pop ups because a lot of us don't have brick and mortar stores,” said Stevenson. “Also, just as far as all the giveaways and free stuff with kids, I would just love for people to come out and really partake in the event.”
There are still a few spots available for vendors at the expo. Those interested contact Stevenson via email at themobilebarber805@yahoo.com. Prices vary and the event is open to all types of vendors.
Music will be featured by Veecee, the official DJ for Tory Lanez, an R&B artist and rapper from Toronto.
For further details about the event, eventbrite.com and search for Sneaker and Culture Expo" or follow Dr. Sneaks on Instagram @drsneaks_805. A concert that is a separately ticketed event is slated to follow the sneaker expo on July 2.
The Filipino Community Center is located at 2270 Preisker Lane in Santa Maria.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.