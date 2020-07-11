United Airlines launch at Santa Maria airport delayed until 2021 due to coronavirus

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced an initial delay of the United Airlines launch at the Santa Maria Public Airport from June to October, the company has now pushed its opening date to March 2021.

United Airlines is planning a March 4, 2021, start date and reduced service to Denver and San Francisco after dropping service to Los Angeles from Santa Maria, said Public Airport Manager Chris Hastert.

United announced in January that the airline would begin offering daily service in June but then contacted Santa Maria airport officials in March, expressing concern over the coronavirus. Airport officials, however, pushed them to start on June 4.

"Luckily, their crystal ball worked better than ours," Hastert said, adding airport officials couldn't have predicted the impacts of the pandemic. "We were very much in support of their decision."

United eventually landed on the March 2021 date in mid-June, Hastert said.

For now, the airport only offers service from Allegiant Air, which canceled all of its three flights per week at the beginning of the pandemic. The airline has slowly ramped up since restarting May 8 and now is at two flights per week, Hastert said.