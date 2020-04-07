Until more testing becomes available, coronavirus case numbers fall short

The county has also begun receiving same-day test results for high-priority patients, including health-care workers and the elderly, at Pacific Diagnostics Labs in Santa Barbara, permitting up to 10 tests per day, public health officials said.

There are also plans for further in-county testing at the County Public Health lab, which was previously unable to accommodate testing due to a lack of sufficient equipment.

Dr. Stewart Comer said the county hopes for quick delivery of tests from molecular diagnostics company Cepheid, which would allow for same-day turnaround on results at the county's lab.

However, due to the difficulty of obtaining such tests, Comer said the county cannot promise when they will arrive.

Even with these added facilities, officials said they will still rely on outside labs for testing, including public health labs in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“While we will have the capacity to produce rapid tests, we will continue to rely on our partners and the state,” Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said.