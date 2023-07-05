Local residents have the opportunity to help animals see the world beyond their 3-foot-by-6-foot kennel they’re locked into at the shelter.
A change of scenery can provide chances to hear new sounds, smell new scents and socialize with people and other pets — and maybe find a forever home.
A new fostering opportunity at the shelter includes an “abbreviated version,” allowing local residents to foster an animal for a week, a day or even just a few hours, according to Sarah Aguilar, director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
“The 'doggie day trip' is really like a mini shelter break, so you can come and pick up a dog and take them for a car ride — there’s a lot of dogs that just love car rides,” said Aguilar. “You can take them to a coffee shop and get a 'Puppuccino,' you can take them to a dog-friendly business where you can hang out with them.
"Anywhere they can get new scents and visuals is great, because everything is different from what they just see every day in the shelter.”
To alleviate any burdens on those fostering, the shelter provides most everything needed for fostering animals, such as medical support, food, a crate, bed, leash, collar, litter box and toys. Those interested in fostering once signed up are able to continue to foster animals as often as desired, animals ranging from all aged dogs, cats, bunnies and even hamsters.
According to Aguilar, the most efficient way for residents to set up to foster is to come in person to the Santa Maria Animal Shelter where potential fosters have the opportunity to fill out paperwork in person, learn about the animals and see who is in the shelter. Singing up online is available, but may include a delayed response and it is recommended to check the spam folder for email replies.
“Anything that is available for adoption is available for fostering,” said Aguilar. “We believe that it’s more humane to house an animal in a home than in a shelter.”
Aguilar says the staff at the shelter help guide people who are interested in fostering by asking questions and listening to what they are looking for to recommend a great match. People are also allowed to explore the shelter and see the animals first hand and ask questions.
“Some people come in and say ‘I want to foster whatever dog needs it the most,’" Aguilar said. "Some come in and say 'I want to foster anything that's big because I have a big dog at home and I don't want to worry about a little dog.'”
Aguilar says a common concern is that when dogs are taken out of the shelter and brought back it may be “more traumatic for them”. She reminds people of a study that measured dogs' cortisol levels, “the stress hormone,” which found that their levels don't increase after return, but rather are lowered and move back up to the original cortisol level as before they left the shelter.
“Their cortisol levels go back up to that level so the time they’re not in the shelter is the same as us going to a spa or going on a vacation — going to the beach for the weekend,” said Aguilar. “It sort of gives us a reset, lowers our stress levels and enables us to sort of shake it off and prepare for the next week.”
Another concern that fosters may have, according to Aguilar, is if they planned to have the animal for a month and realize after a few days it's not a good match and that it “reflects poorly on the animal and that something may happen for that.”
“The reality is it just gives us more information to make a better match for them,” said Aguilar. “We don't judge people, we don't judge the animals. We say, 'OK, well we learned something. Let's see what we can do to make this better.'”
According to Aguilar, Santa Barbara County has had a foster program for years now and it’s been primarily focused on supporting neonatal kittens, puppies and moms and their litters.
“Keeping them in a home environment that's quieter, that’s more ‘normal’ and definitely less stressful than a shelter environment,” Aguilar said of the benefits of fostering.
“As time’s gone on we’ve learned more about the benefits of fostering, the program has grown and expanded and includes this more sort of traditional fostering where you take a pet home, advocate for them and find them an adopter.”
Advocating may consist of providing pictures and new information of the animal to the shelter after foster returns, posting on social media, or finding someone that is interested in adopting the animal and providing the information to make adoption a reality.
Aguilar also said the safety of kittens and puppies that are fostered is very important.
"They are really vulnerable and in key developmental stages,” Aguilar said, stressing foster pet parents to be very “aware of their surroundings” and not let dogs off their leash "because we don't know what their recall is like.”
To foster, or adopt, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. For more information, visit www.countyofsb.org/415/Animal-Services or visit in person at 548 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.