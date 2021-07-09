A 35-acre brush fire on Vandenberg Space Force Base that forced evacuations after breaking out Friday near the intersection of Klein Boulevard and Santa Lucia Canyon Road is 50% contained.
The fire, named the Santa Lucia incident, was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Firefighters reported that forward progress was stopped shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Crews initially reported the fire at 2 and 1/2 acres, but by 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 35 acres, according to Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
An evacuation order given for south of Highway 1 and west of Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village was lifted shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
After the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm fire shortly after 2 p.m., the response was ramped up.
Four air tankers were requested to join responding units from the Vandenberg and Lompoc fire departments, along with dozers, water tenders, engines and a helicopter from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Multiple Santa Maria Fire units responded to the fire and two state hand crews were called from Camarillo to assist.
In addition, California Highway Patrol was requested after Lompoc Police Department asked for the closure of the north- and southbound lanes of Santa Lucia Canyon around 2 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.