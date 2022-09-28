One child died and another child and the teenage driver suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning on Highway 1 just north of Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Lompoc, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Initial reports that indicated three were injured were not accurate.

The crash occurred around 7:55 a.m. as Eunice Perez De La Cruz, 18, of Lompoc, was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy southbound on Highway 1 at an unknown speed when she made an unsafe turning movement, a California Highway Patrol report said.

