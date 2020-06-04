Update: Crowds gather in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton and Nipomo in regional show of solidarity against police brutality

The event, which was coordinated by the Santa Maria-Lompoc branch of the NAACP, was the second public protest in the city in three days. It served as a memorial for George Floyd, as well as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality.
After talking about the importance and power of energy, Lillian Street tells crowd at #Lompoc protest that "The greatest of all energies is love..." before leading George Floyd chant. Event has ended, but organizers say fight continues. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/AnWtmmiyha— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc protest wrapping up with everyone kneeling for 8:48 to honor memory of George Floyd. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/MQJn44eeGL— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc resident Nicola Howell gets emotional while singing during NAACP protest rally in #Lompoc to call for end to racial injustice. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/PhMIHa6kqH— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
#Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne speaks to crowd at protest/rally, noting "Black lives matter" and that systemic changes are needed. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes. pic.twitter.com/JbAjT1SycE— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
A memorial to George Floyd is displayed by event organizers. pic.twitter.com/ifthtH178J— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Local chapter of NAACP set to host protest/rally minutes from now in memory of George Floyd near Central and H in #Lompoc. Crowd still gathering. #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/YjnqEiVNTW— Willis Jacobson (@WJacobsonLR) June 5, 2020
Protesters at an NAACP-led rally in #Lompoc shout George Floyd’s name #LompocRecord #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/4jHxSUNDih— Len Wood (@lwood83) June 5, 2020
Demonstrators back at City Hall. Those with drums aiding the chant of “black lives matter.” pic.twitter.com/hVhyugxyKA— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
A few officers from Santa Maria PD helping to control traffic on intersection of Main and Broadway.— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Those gathered are beginning to march north up Broadway. Demonstrators are instructed by organizers to stay on the sidewalk and follow traffic lights, which has caused a bit of a breakage in the march into three large groups.— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Santa Maria Councilmember Gloria Soto: “It is not enough not to be racist, we must be anti-racist. For allies like myself we must dismantle anti-blackness in our communities.”— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
Emotional words from Congressman Salud Carbajal as he describes how white supremacy has thrived under the current administration. “Standing here today, we are saying we will not stand to see another black person killed at the hands of a rogue officer.”— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
A memorial to George Floyd is displayed by event organizers.
We’re live tweeting from the local NAACP’s Santa Maria solidarity rally and march outside City Hall, where around 200 people are already gathered. A tribute to Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery is placed by the courtyard statue. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/bMRswiY9Tr— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) June 5, 2020
In a long statement just issued, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon said "the incident on Monday in which tear gas was deployed by local law enforcement is greatly disturbing." Also says flags are at half-staff for George Floyd's memorial service today. Her words in full: pic.twitter.com/65syz3nfby— Peter Johnson (@pljohnson9) June 4, 2020
Vehicles passing the procession of peaceful protesters in #Buellton are honking in solidarity #georgefloyd #santaynezvalleynews pic.twitter.com/3nLvd8PnU1— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
A few hundred protesters making their way up and down Hwy 246 in Buellton, with signs in hand, are yelling “No justice, No Peace!” pic.twitter.com/DePNtVFT6r— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
A peaceful protest in the wake of GeorgeFloyd’s death is currently taking place in Buellton along Hwy 246 pic.twitter.com/GwRTOixz7h— Lisa André (@landre_co) June 4, 2020
