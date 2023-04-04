040323 Fatal head-on Hwy 135 s-o Clark, County Fire.jpg

Santa Barbara County Fire Department paramedics attend to a victim of a head-on collision on Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt as a CalSTAR helicopter comes in to take a seriously injured woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in this photo of the Monday evening crash from County Fire.

 Contributed

One person died and another was seriously injured Monday evening in a head-on crash on Highway 135 about half a mile south of Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

About 6:48 p.m., a 22-year-old Santa Maria man was driving a white Honda Accord northbound at an unknown speed the wrong way in the inside southbound lane of Highway 135, according to the Santa Maria Area Office of the CHP.

Just south of Rice Ranch Road, the Honda crashed head-on into a southbound Toyota RAV4 being driven at an unknown speed in the same lane by a 27-year-old woman from Lompoc, the CHP said.

