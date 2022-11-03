Phone lines in the city of Lompoc are again live as of 4:15 p.m. today, including the city's 9-1-1 emergency line which is operating normally, Lompoc Public Information Officer Samantha Scroggin confirmed.
The Lompoc Police Department on Thursday morning announced it was experiencing technical issues with carrier Frontier Communications that were affecting the city's 9-1-1 emergency line and regular phone lines in homes and businesses throughout the county.
During the outage, calls were being re-routed to Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers who answered incoming calls and communicated emergencies within Lompoc city limits to the Lompoc Police Department for officer response.