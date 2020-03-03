Update: Lompoc's Measure I receives major support, city's sales tax to jump 1%

Measure I2020, the Lompoc ballot measure that asked voters to determine whether the city increases its sales tax rate, received support from a vast majority of voters, according to election results released Wednesday morning by Santa Barbara County.

A total of 5,181 Lompoc voters cast ballots either via mail-in or at 13 precincts Tuesday, according to the figures released by the county, and 3,530 of those ballots, or 68%, were marked in favor of Measure I, which will lead to the local sales tax getting increased by 1%. The ballot measure needed a simple majority of support — 50% plus one — to succeed.

There were 1,651 "no" votes — 32% of the total — among that total.

All results are considered unofficial until the election is certified by the county clerk.

Shortly after adjourning Tuesday night's meeting of the Lompoc City Council, Mayor Jenelle Osborne expressed cautious optimism with the early mail-in results, which showed 68% support.