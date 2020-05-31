Update: Peaceful afternoon protest turns destructive Sunday night in Santa Maria

Demonstrators protesting police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death Sunday in Santa Maria turned unruly Sunday night, with some pulling down the American flag in front of City Hall, and lighting a fire at Cook Street and Broadway.
Multiple fights reportedly broke out in the area, with drivers in cars and trucks doing donuts around the fire set in the middle of the street as crowds watched. Some vandalism also reportedly occurred at the Town Center Mall.
The unrest followed a peaceful demonstration Sunday afternoon, during which hundreds of people gathered outside City Hall before marching down South Broadway.
The Santa Maria demonstration was among protests that have erupted across the country after Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground in handcuffs in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Outside City Hall, various people of color shared the injustices they have faced locally and called for change.
"I’m here to show up for my community and my three African American children. I fear for them," said Robbin Locksley. "This has got to end. I'm willing to stand on the front lines."
Protesters eventually marched on sidewalks and in the southbound lanes of Broadway toward Stowell Road, receiving honks of support from passing cars and trucks as they went.
Shouts of "say his name" were followed by "George Floyd," and "say her name" with "Breonna Taylor," referring to a black woman killed by police while sleeping in her home in Louisville earlier this year.
Protestors sit in the road on Broadway for 8 minutes to signify the time that George Floyd was held down by Derek Chauvin’s knee. pic.twitter.com/5ZvFS9KdxB— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) May 31, 2020
In addition to Floyd's death, marchers referenced the recent high-profile deaths of several black men and women that included Taylor.
Organizers initially attempted to keep people from walking or standing in the road and blocking traffic, but many continued, wanting to draw as much attention as possible.
After walking down South Broadway, the crowd turned around at Stowell Road and stood again at the intersection by City Hall, blocking southbound traffic.
Protesters briefly stood in the intersection of Broadway and Cook Street before organizers got them back on the sidewalk #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/sYrkfM7nQN— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
A tense moment when the motorcyclist turned around and was talked down by organizer Kyle Carter as they’re confronted by protesters #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/mC0lQGhEdP— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
A motorcyclist blows past protesters blocking southbound lane of Broadway at Cook Street #GeorgeFloyd #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/FcyyKnVY2E— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
Things are getting a hairy; protesters have surrounded all sides of the intersection and some motorists are doing burn-outs, some because impatience, others out of solidarity #GeorgeFloyd #santamariastyle #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/KIcUn4NWYG— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd protests in Santa Maria; people marched down South Broadway towards @City_SantaMaria city hall yelling “f—k Trump!” #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/M0dJVb55OO— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) May 31, 2020
Hundreds of protestors begin walking up Broadway, many starting out walking in the road. Organizers sprint ahead and urge people to move in towards the sidewalk so traffic can pass, with some complying and some not.— Laura Place (@itslaurasplace) May 31, 2020
