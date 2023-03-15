Search/Missing Man: Update-Only a single article of clothing was identified. The incident is being handled by SMPD. The SBC Fire prepositioned WR Team was funded by the California Office of Emergency Service(CalOES) for the widespread predicted atmospheric River in california. pic.twitter.com/cE1BLOnNKs— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) March 15, 2023
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who disappeared late Tuesday night after he entered the enclosure around a drainage basin near the northwest corner of the city.
A resident notified police shortly before 11 p.m. that her acquaintance David Navarro, 32, had entered the fenced-off basin at the corner of North Blosser Road and Canal Street, but she had not been able to locate him since, a police spokesman said.
Officers who arrived on scene learned Navarro had not been seen entering the water, but they recovered what they believed to be his jacket from the water in the same general area, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, supervisor of the Detective Bureau, which was brought in to take over the investigation.