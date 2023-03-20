Santa Maria police are still attempting to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen entering a fenced off area near a flood control reservoir on March 14.

The Santa Maria Police Department released an updated photo of David Navarro, who disappeared at around 11 p.m. on March 14, following reports he entered the enclosure around a drainage basin near the northwest corner of the city following Tuesday's storm. Last Thursday, police determined that Navarro was not in the reservoir after performing extensive searches on March 15 and 16.

The department, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Search & Rescue Dive Team, conducted searches all day Thursday, looking for the man in the flood control reservoir located at Canal Street and Blosser Road.

