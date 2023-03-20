Santa Maria police are still attempting to find a 32-year-old man who was last seen entering a fenced off area near a flood control reservoir on March 14.
The Santa Maria Police Department released an updated photo of David Navarro, who disappeared at around 11 p.m. on March 14, following reports he entered the enclosure around a drainage basin near the northwest corner of the city following Tuesday's storm. Last Thursday, police determined that Navarro was not in the reservoir after performing extensive searches on March 15 and 16.
The department, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Search & Rescue Dive Team, conducted searches all day Thursday, looking for the man in the flood control reservoir located at Canal Street and Blosser Road.
Police said Monday that Navarro's whereabouts remain unknown and the Santa Maria Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating him. The department released updated photos of Navarro captured from his social media accounts. The images that depict Navarro with blonde hair are the most recent and believed to be a couple weeks old.
Anyone with any information related to Navarro's whereabouts is encouraged to contact SMPD investigator Javier Mendez at (805) 928-3781 x1730. The SMPD Communications Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at (805) 928-3781 x2277.
Police began looking for Navarro after a resident notified police shortly before 11 p.m. on March 14 that her acquaintance, Navarro, had entered the fenced-off basin at the corner of North Blosser and Canal, but she had not been able to locate him since, a police spokesman said Wednesday.
Officers who arrived on scene learned Navarro had not been seen entering the water, but they recovered what they believed to be his jacket from the water in the same general area, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, supervisor of the Detective Bureau, which was brought in to take over the investigation.
Police officers and personnel from Santa Maria Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department Search and Rescue Team conducted an extensive search of the immediate and surrounding areas until the early morning hours of Wednesday, Rios said.