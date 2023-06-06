This story was updated Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Tuesday morning.
Michael Griffith, an officer with the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office, said, according to preliminary evidence, a 2008 Kia carrying three passengers while traveling southbound on Highway 1 drifted left into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet.
Subsequently, the front of the Chevrolet collided with the left side of the Kia in the northbound lane, south of Constellation Road, and the male driver and two female passengers traveling in the Kia sedan were killed in the crash, Griffith said.
Two people traveling in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria via ambulance. The two in the Chevrolet, driver Isidro Galvez, 52, and passenger Erid Ortega, 19, are residents of Lompoc.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday and the northbound lanes of Highway were closed while the accident was under investigation. The weather was listed as cloudy and foggy at the time of the crash.
The identities of the three people killed in the collision were not available, pending notification of relatives.
Griffith said, at this time, it does not appear alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash and the collision was under investigation.
Anyone with information on the crash can contact Officer Hinojosa with the CHP's Buellton Area Office at (805) 688-5551.