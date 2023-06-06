This story was updated Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Three people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 1 near Lompoc Tuesday morning.

Michael Griffith, an officer with the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office, said, according to preliminary evidence, a 2008 Kia carrying three passengers while traveling southbound on Highway 1 drifted left into the northbound lanes and collided with a 2017 Chevrolet.

