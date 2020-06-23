Update: Trash pickup resumes in Lompoc after sanitation worker tests positive for COVID-19

Trash, recycling and green waste pickup resumed in Lompoc on Tuesday, a day after the city announced those services would be delayed due to a worker in the city’s sanitation division testing positive for COVID-19.
The city had announced Monday evening that the positive infection would delay trash pickup Tuesday and possibly further into the future. On Tuesday morning, however, the city revealed that it had received updated guidance from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and that the city was cleared to continue normally scheduled service.
The Lompoc Landfill is also set to remain open.
In an effort to protect the safety of the community and city staff, all of the city’s sanitation drivers will undergo testing for COVID-19 before they return to work, according to officials. Once testing results are available, any employees who test positive for COVID-19 will quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.
“Refuse pickup is automated, and so there is little risk that residents’ refuse containers were contaminated during sanitation service,” read a statement from the city. “However, the city of Lompoc recommends periodic disinfecting of refuse containers during this pandemic as a safety practice.”
Go through this collection of our 'Stories of Honor' profiles
'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. Take a look through this collection of stories and get to know some of the heroes in our community.
Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the night before D-Day to light the way for fellow paratroopers. Nearly 75 years later, sitting in his Guadalupe home with granddaughter Stacey Moody, herself a Desert Storm veteran, Grasso, 96, recalled the flight over France into enemy territory on the night of June 5, 1944, and shared memories of events that shaped the course of world history.
VIDEO: Guadalupe D-Day paratrooper Bindo Grasso reflects on role in historic invasion, battle for European liberation
Bindo Grasso is one of the last of his kind. A Pathfinder with the 101st Airborne Division during World War II, he parachuted into France the …
Many people know Lee Carroll as an easy-going CPA. But before he was crunching numbers, he learned attention to detail in the Army. “I’m proud of it, but then I think anybody that does go around talking I was a Green Beret, then you kind of doubt what it is they really did.”
Orcutt resident Lee Carroll talks about his time in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret, and his life after military service as part of our 'Storie…
'Stories of Honor' is a series spotlighting veterans on the Central Coast, their lives, and their contributions to our country. If you know someone who is deserving of being featured in 'Stories of Honor', please email Marga Cooley at mcooley@leecentralcoastnews.
Soledad Kennedy’s ambition for a career in law enforcement started in high school, and carved the path to where she is now — a mentor in the S…
Military service has always been a big part of Stacy Moody’s family, and after a conversation with her older brother, who was a U.S. Army vete…
Military service has always been a big part of Stacy Moody’s family, and after a conversation with her older brother, who was a U.S. Army vete…
Military service runs in Hector Paz’ family, but it wasn’t on his mind in high school. His grandfather and father served in the Navy and Army,…
Military service runs in Hector Paz’ family, but it wasn’t on his mind in high school. His grandfather and father served in the Navy and Army,…
On Jan. 17, 1966, James Milata was stationed at the Moron Air Force Base in Seville, Spain when he received the news that a B-52 bomber carryi…
On Jan. 17, 1966, James Milata was stationed at the Moron Air Force Base in Seville, Spain when he received the news that a B-52 bomber carryi…
In 1968, Roger Welt was an Army combat correspondent at the height of the Vietnam War. Welt’s job was to document warfare under the auspices of the U.S. Army. It might sound like Full Metal Jacket, but Welt said he always felt like Charlie Sheen's disillusioned dropout in Platoon.
In 1968, Roger Welt was an Army combat correspondent during what would be the height of the U.S. military’s involvement in the Vietnam War wit…
Services are pending for World War II veteran Bindo Stasi Grasso, 96, of Guadalupe, who died Monday, Sept. 23, according to Magner-Maloney Funeral Home.
Like his father and uncle before him, David Oliver joined the Navy in 2010 to be a corpsman, or the branch’s version of an enlisted medical sp…
Like his father and uncle before him, David Oliver joined the Navy in 2010 to be a corpsman, or the branch’s version of an enlisted medical sp…
Operation WEBS founder and Air Force veteran tells her story of success to struggle and back with her mission to find housing for homeless veterans in Santa Maria, Calif.
A brief bout of hard luck that followed Sandy Blair's service in the Air Force had a silver lining — it formed the groundwork for her nonprofi…
Jim Kunkle’s military service during World War II turned him into a celebrity. Kunkle was a P-38 fighter pilot who fought German Luftwaffe over Nazi-occupied Europe and was shot down during a dogfight. But not before downing some enemy aircraft in the process, which later earned him a Distinguished Service Cross (that’s one step below the Medal of Honor).
Jim Kunkle’s military service during World War II turned him into a celebrity.
Guy Cravath's four-year enlistment in the U.S. Coast Guard set the foundation for life-long education.
Sixty-nine-year-old Orcutt resident Guy Cravath was part of the U.S. Coast Guard's search-and-rescue program before his profession became the …
Santa Maria native and Navy veteran Don Munoz, who served in both World War II and the Korean War, recalled the day his ship was hit by a kamikaze pilot during the Battle of Okinawa.
The Imperial Japanese Army’s attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 not only marked the beginning of the United States’ entry into World War II, it ma…
Steve Baird, who served in the Marine Corps, and his wife have dedicated their lives to serving the veteran community.
More than 20 years after he was discharged from the Marine Corps, Orcutt resident Steve Baird maintains the same degree of dedication to count…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.