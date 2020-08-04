UPDATE: Two injured, one arrested in Hwy 1 rollover crash in Orcutt

Two women suffered minor injuries but one was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday that ripped the car into two pieces, spilled gasoline, downed an electric line and closed Highway 1 at Solomon Road in Orcutt.
Driver Raquel Jiminez-Zurita, 22, and passenger Janet Jimenez, 20, both of Santa Maria, suffered minor injuries in the crash about 11:05 a.m. just north of Solomon Road, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
Both women were able to get out of the vehicle on their own but complained of pain, so they were taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for evaluation, the CHP said.
Jiminez-Zurita was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was to be booked into Santa Barbara County Jail following her release from the hospital, according to the CHP report.
The CHP said the two were northbound on Highway 1 in a 2017 Toyota Camry traveling at a high rate of speed when Jiminez-Zurita began to swerve just north of Solomon Road and lost control due to alcohol impairment.
Traveling off the east side of the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole, ripping the car into two pieces, spilling about 10 gallons of fuel and leaving a severed electrical line dangling in the air.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. sent a crew to evaluate the utility pole and repair the broken line, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department also sent units to the scene.
