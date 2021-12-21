Amid a pandemic-driven rising demand for estates and vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley, a 56-acre ranch has hit the market with an asking price of $16 million, according to agents with Randy Solakian Estates Group, which has the listing.
The Lieff Ranch estate, located at 3235 Roblar Ave., is owned by Robert Lieff, founder of the Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein law firm, and wife Susan Lieff, who own several large ranches and describe themselves as “ranchaholics.”
At $16 million, the asking price is among the higher echelon of Santa Ynez Valley ranches and estates that have gone up for sale in the last half-dozen years.
Real estate agent Randy Solakian said the ranch can be a personal retreat or an income-producing event venue and vineyard, where cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, syrah and grenache varietals are cultivated on 26 acres of the site.
Solakian described the estate as a “historic property that seamlessly blends the character and authenticity of a 1930s cattle ranch with the elegance and comfort of an upscale estate.”
The five-bedroom Monterey colonial-style main house is surrounded by oaks and has a courtyard, spaces for entertaining, an office and a second-floor primary suite with a covered porch, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, dressing rooms and a walk-in closet.
Four cottages, including a former one-room schoolhouse, that Solakian said could be used as guest houses, as staff quarters or for short-term rentals are scattered about the property, which also has a large barn with a custom copper bar for large-scale entertaining.
Other amenities include a pool, spa, tennis and pickleball court, horse facilities, expansive lawns, a bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, a vegetable garden, an orchard, wine storage and covered parking.
For more information about Lieff Ranch, visit www.lieffranch.com or contact the Randy Solakian Estates Group at 805-896-2443 or partners@montecitoestates.com.
Randy Solakian Estates Group is a team of agents that includes Randy Solakian, Deanna Solakian Williams and Jessica McLernon, who are affiliated with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker Realty.