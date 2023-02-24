Natural Gas

A graph illustrates Northern California Power Agency CFO/Assistant General Manager Monty Hanks premise that natural gas is still needed in California.

 Contributed

Public utility rates look to continue a roller coaster ride for the foreseeable future, Lompoc City Council members learned Tuesday during a presentation by Northern California Power Agency CFO/Assistant General Manager Monty Hanks.

The markets are riding waves of market volatility linked to natural gas reserve instability and drought pressures on hydroelectric production statewide, Hanks told the council, as he addressed recent rate increases impacting the city, which for 100 years has maintained its own nonprofit electric utility.

“As I was sitting out there listening to that wind, that’s how I feel the energy market’s been. It’s extremely volatile. It’s things that I have never seen before and how it's impacting all the utilities throughout California,” Hanks said.

