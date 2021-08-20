The northern and central areas of Santa Barbara County are experiencing much lower vaccination rates and higher COVID-19 case rates during the latest surge than in the southern portion, with public health officials continuing to urge vaccination.
As of Friday, around 47% of the North County population, including residents in Orcutt, Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Cuyama, are fully vaccinated, compared to 45.5% in the central areas of Lompoc and Santa Ynez, and 62% in the South County, from Goleta to Carpinteria, according to public health data.
Vaccines are free and available to all residents age 12 and up, regardless of documentation status.
"There are still more than 140,000 people over the age of 12 who have yet to get vaccinated in Santa Barbara County," 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said. "Vaccination remains the most effective tool for preventing serious illness from COVID-19."
While case rates are increasing across all areas of the county, the areas with the greatest case rates per 100,000 people are Orcutt, Santa Maria and Lompoc, along with Guadalupe, Cuyama, New Cuyama, Casmalia, Garey and Sisquoc.
Of the 72 individuals currently hospitalized for COVID-19, 53 are being cared for at Santa Maria's Marian Regional Medical Center, according to state data.
Steve Popkin of Lompoc Valley Medical Center reported seeing a slight increase in vaccinations over the past two weeks compared to previous weeks, a trend he said will likely continue as booster shots become available to immunocompromised individuals and eventually to the general public.
"This could be due to a combination of reasons: the resurgence of COVID infections; the more contagious delta variant; vaccine mandates by universities and government entities; vaccine mandates by private employers, etc.," Popkin said of the increased vaccinations.
Various vaccination appointment and walk-in opportunities are available to residents in Santa Barbara County. The Pfizer vaccine is available to residents Sunday to Thursday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, and every Friday at 210 Town Center West during Downtown Fridays.
Enrolled Hancock College students who complete their vaccine series will be eligible for a $250 gift card via a vaccine incentive program.
For more information about walk-in vaccine clinics, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine, or make an appointment online via myturn.ca.gov.