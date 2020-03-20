Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club in Lompoc temporarily closed amid pandemic
Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club in Lompoc temporarily closed amid pandemic

  • Updated

The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely as a result of Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide order for people to shelter in place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lompoc nonprofit organization reported that it will remain closed at least until the state mandate is lifted. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.

On Thursday, Gov. Newsom directed all Californians to stay at home as a measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus. More than 1,000 people in the state had tested positive for the virus, as of Friday.

"Please listen to the news and follow directions," read a portion of a statement from the club. "We want all our members and visitors to stay healthy during this pandemic."

