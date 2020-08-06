Vandenberg AFB prepping for Space Force makeover, development of commercial launch zone

As Col. Anthony Mastalir, commander of the 30th Space Wing, looked ahead to the future of Vandenberg Air Force Base, he expressed a great deal of excitement — as well as significant uncertainty — for what could be the most transformative period in the installation’s history.

During a “State of the Base” webinar Thursday, Mastalir pointed to VAFB’s new role as a host site for a key component of U.S. Space Command, which supports the recently established U.S. Space Force, as well as a new push by base leaders and community partners to develop the base into a thriving spaceport capable of supporting a rapidly growing commercial space industry, as just some of the major transitions underway.

With so much in flux, Mastalir acknowledged that even he was unsure what VAFB will look like or even be called by this time next year. And those questions weren’t just limited to the base itself.

“Surprisingly, we still don’t know what we’re gonna call ourselves, so for now we’re just saying 'space professionals,'” Mastalir said, noting that the 30th Space Wing name would also soon be no more.