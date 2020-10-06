Vandenberg officials request continued closure of estuary over habitat, border concerns

As soon as there was enough sunlight to do so, Lompoc City Councilman Jim Mosby drove out to Ocean Beach Park on Thursday and plopped his kayak in the estuary to celebrate its supposed reopening after four decades. He made the announcement on Facebook.
But less than two days later, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials were on the phone with Santa Barbara County Parks Superintendent Jeff Lindgren requesting the estuary remain closed to the public out of concerns for security and wildlife habitat.
The topic of the estuary's October reopening came at the end of a virtual Sept. 24 Parks Commission meeting. Mosby, who was present at the meeting, said he heard the reference as a "soft opening." But Lindgren took the blame for the miscommunication, clarifying that he said there may be an opportunity to open the estuary once the Western snowy plover nesting season ended in October.
"[The estuary] was never open and reclosed," Lindgren said. "The immediate outcome was not great, but we started conversation."
Access to the estuary at Ocean Beach Park near Lompoc opened for public recreation Thursday for the first time in nearly four decades.
In discussions after the Sept. 24 meeting, Vandenberg officials suggested that the estuary remain closed until after a consultation with base security and U.S. Fish and Wildlife personnel, which County Parks officials have been trying to organize for at least a year, according to Lindgren.
“In essence, there is no access until Vandenberg says it’s OK,” Lindgren said. “We’d all like to see some sort of access for some part of the year.”
While there is no timeline for a meeting with U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials, Lindgren is hoping it will take place in the next couple of weeks.
The estuary has been a topic of discussion among Vandenberg leadership for some time, according to a base spokesman on Tuesday. Base officials did not provide further comment on the matter.
At issue now is the park's north border with the base, which is separated by the estuary, although that wasn't articulated in previous meetings with Vandenberg officials until Friday, when they called County Parks, according to Lindgren.
The county owns the south shoreline of the estuary and, in theory, public access could be allowed here, although trespassing onto the base would occur somewhere in the middle of the water, Lindgren said.
At a July 2019 California Coastal Commission meeting, Vandenberg security officials said there wasn’t a problem with the public using the estuary, as long as they don’t land on the base’s portion of the shore, according to Mosby.
Previously, base officials told Lindgren that nonmotorized water recreation would be a reasonable use of the estuary.
“There was no agency that would claim ownership over the estuary,” Lindgren said. “Vandenberg said the water belonged to the state.”
Mosby claims that the estuary is a “navigable waterway” and is therefore open to the public.
In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, a parcel map showed that the border between the base and park is somewhere on the estuary.
“My question to them is if this is a navigable waterway, then why not let the kayakers navigate?” Mosby said.
This year, Lompoc city leaders helped jump-start a conversation that not only could lead to the annual plover restrictions – and occasional closures – at Surf Beach becoming a thing of the past, but that could also lead to the construction of a new boardwalk, the reopening of the estuary at Ocean Park for various watersports and activities, and the return of recreational fishing at the beach.
