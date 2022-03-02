A scheduled launch of an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base was postponed Wednesday by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly alerted nuclear deterrent forces earlier this week during the war in Ukraine, according to officials.
In a press conference, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. military will not go forth with the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM planned for this week at Vandenberg after Putin's announcement.
Air Force and Vandenberg officials did not provide the specific day when the launch was to occur when asked, nor have they provided an alternate date.
Several news sources reported this week that Putin on Monday put his nuclear forces on alert in response to "aggressive statements" made by some NATO countries, after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Kirby said Austin postponed the launch to avoid provoking any "risk of miscalculation" between countries and to "demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."
"It is a wise and prudent decision by the secretary to send a strong, clear unambiguous message to Mr. Putin how seriously we take our nuclear responsibilities at a particularly tense time," Kirby said. "It's not going to change our strategic deterrent posture one bit."
In addition, Kirby reminded reporters that it was Putin who contributed to the tension with his "unhelpful and unnecessary rhetoric" on Russia's nuclear alert posture.
The military's nuclear arsenal includes Minuteman III ICBMs, which are stored in silos at various locations across the U.S. In order to maintain readiness, the military conducts periodic tests of unarmed ICBMs that are planned up to five years in advance, according to Kirby.
The tests are conducted by the Air Force's 576th Test Flight Squadron, which is based out of Vandenberg.
The 576th is the "only dedicated ICBM test squadron" in the U.S. military and conducts the tests to gather data, which helps officials measure current and future capability, according to the Air Force.
After launching, the missiles fly to a range the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands more than 4,000 miles away.