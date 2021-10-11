Fast-moving wildfire estimated to be at least 50 acres was reported Monday in the Santa Ynez Mountains above Alisal Reservoir.

The fire, which was estimated to be 50 to 100 acres in size, was reported shortly after 2 p.m. burning near West Camino Cielo and Refugio Road on the northern side of the Santa Ynez Mountains and approximately 4 miles south of downtown Solvang, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Arroyo Quemada, Arroyo Hondo, Tajiguas and Refugio State beaches and the canyons above them shortly after 3 p.m.

Several fire air and ground units were called, including from Santa Barbara County and the Los Padres National Forest, and ground units were approaching the fire along West Camino Cielo and North and South Refugio Road.

Crews reported wind speeds to be at least 15 mph near the location of the fire, which was reported moving at a fast rate of spread, according to scanner traffic.

A command post is being set up at Refugio State Beach.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.