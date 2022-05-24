A vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County near Bull Canyon Road and Highway 166, east of Santa Maria, was contained to 48 acres of grass, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. when smoke was seen just over the ridgeline, according to emergency broadcasts.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including from Cal Fire, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
Upon arrival, first responding units reported the fire was approximately 5 acres. By 4 p.m., Cal Fire officials reported the fire was at least 50 acres and growing with a moderate rate of spread.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the fire was contained to its current size and aircraft have been released from the incident, according to Cal Fire.
Officials said no structure damage or injuries were reported and personnel will remain on scene overnight to continue clearing the scene.