A vehicle parked inside of a garage reportedly caught fire Monday at a La Quinta Drive residence in Nipomo, according to scanner traffic.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at a single-family residence in the 1400 block of La Quinta Drive, according to dispatchers.

Several Cal Fire units, including medic engines and a water tender, were called to the scene.

Upon arrival less than 10 minutes later, units located the vehicle with smoke emanating from the battery, according to scanner traffic.