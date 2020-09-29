You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle rollover reported near Cachuma Lake entrance

Vehicle rollover reported near Cachuma Lake entrance

  • Updated

Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle rollover near the entrance to Cachuma Lake on Highway 154. 

The vehicle collided with a guardrail just east of the Lake Cachuma entrance shortly after noon, according to emergency radio scanner reports. 

The vehicle's driver was transported to a nearby hospital via American Medical Response ambulance. 

Crews now have removed the piece of damaged guardrail from the road. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News