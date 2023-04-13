The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors and sponsorships for the return of Old Town Market 2023 that kicks off Friday, July 7 and runs each week through Aug. 11.
Vendor registration is open until June 5, with additional sponsorships made available for those interested in supporting the event.
The weekly Friday night event features different themes, live music, vendor booths, and free activities for kids. An additional day will be added on Saturday Aug. 12 in celebration of Lompoc’s 135th birthday.
Markets are held each week from 5 to 8 p.m. at the 100 block of South H Street.
Booth space fees will be $25 each night for Chamber members and $35 each night for non-Chamber members.
For more information or to secure sponsorship, email mayra@lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.
This years title sponsor is Allan Hancock College.
