Ventura man ID'd in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 154
alert

A 39-year-old Ventura man was identified Tuesday as the driver killed in a head-on collision last week on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village

Sean Daye McDonough was killed after his 2001 Toyota collided with a 2017 Dodge driven by Ernest Gilbert of Santa Barbara shortly before 4 a.m. March 25, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

McDonough's Toyota was traveling westbound and Gilbert's Dodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 when the two vehicles collided. 

For unknown reasons, the Toyota made an unsafe turning movement, crossing the double yellow lines and putting the vehicle directly into the path of the Dodge, according to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol. 

McDonough was found deceased in the Toyota, and the collision trapped Gilbert, who sustained a traumatic injury to a lower extremity and needed heavy extrication, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.

