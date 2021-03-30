Ventura man ID'd in fatal head-on collision on Hwy 154

A 39-year-old Ventura man was identified Tuesday as the driver killed in a head-on collision last week on Highway 154, just east of Cachuma Lake Village.

Sean Daye McDonough was killed after his 2001 Toyota collided with a 2017 Dodge driven by Ernest Gilbert of Santa Barbara shortly before 4 a.m. March 25, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

McDonough's Toyota was traveling westbound and Gilbert's Dodge was traveling eastbound on Highway 154 when the two vehicles collided.

For unknown reasons, the Toyota made an unsafe turning movement, crossing the double yellow lines and putting the vehicle directly into the path of the Dodge, according to a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

McDonough was found deceased in the Toyota, and the collision trapped Gilbert, who sustained a traumatic injury to a lower extremity and needed heavy extrication, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Buellton Office at 805-688-5551.

Highway 101 was deadliest road in Santa Barbara County from 2010 to 2018, data show Highway 101 was the deadliest road in Santa Barbara County between 2010 and 2018, and nearly one-third of all fatal automobile collisions in the county involved alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0