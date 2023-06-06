$556k jackpot.jpeg

A Ventura County man hit the $556,120 progressive jackpot during a recent trip to the Chumash Casino Resort.

 Contributed

A Ventura County man plans to splurge on his grandkids after hitting a $556,120 progressive jackpot during a recent trip to the Chumash Casino Resort.

The winner, who prefers to remain anonymous, was playing one of the 2X10X5X Bonus Times progressive machines in the resort’s Higher Limits room on May 25.

He said it was on his second spin that morning that he hit the jackpot for over half a million dollars.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

