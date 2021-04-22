Virtual Earth Day forum will focus on climate emergency, farming, nature-based resilience

Community Environmental Council has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara to host an Earth Day virtual forum titled “Our Climate Emergency: Farming and Nature-Based Resilience” at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the questions the forum will look at and attempt to answer are:
• What is the history of ecological land stewardship in this region?
• How can our agricultural and natural lands build climate resilience?
• How can our region’s land draw down carbon and improve our carbon and water cycles?
• What are the barriers to achieving the pace and scale necessary for ecological land stewardship?
Allegra Roth, Food and Climate Program manager for the Community Environmental Council, will moderate the panel that will include Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, a Chumash elder and storyteller and a member of the Native American Heritage Commission and the Santa Clara River Conservancy board.
Other panelists include Tessa Salzman, a field organizer for California Climate and Agriculture Network; Minnie Ringland, a graduate student at the Bren School of Environmental Science & Management at UCSB; and Blake Stok, senior program and partnership manager for seafood at Fair Trade USA.
Real-time Spanish translation will be provided.
To register for and obtain information on joining the one-hour Zoom forum, visit https://my.lwv.org/california/santa-barbara.
