Virtual meeting to take public comments on Oceano Dunes habitat plan draft EIR

A virtual meeting is set for Wednesday, May 13, to gather public comments on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Oceano Dunes Habitat Conservation Plan.
The meeting, to be held through the Zoom app, is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and continue until all verbal public comments have been received, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation’s Off Highway Vehicle Division.
A State Parks spokesman said the meeting is an opportunity for the pubic to provide verbal comments on the environmental analysis contained in the draft EIR.
However, it is not necessary to attend the meeting to submit written comments, which can be submitted by emailing them to OceanoDunesHCP@parks.ca.gov.
The draft EIR analyzes the potential impacts from implementing the Habitat Conservation Plan in the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area and Pismo State Beach and methods for mitigating those impacts, the spokesman said.
State Parks developed the Habitat Conservation Plan as part of an application for a 25-year “incidental take” permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The permit will allow for the death of a certain number of federally and state-listed endangered species as a result of the operation of the State Parks facilities.
Endangered species that make the areas their home include the Western snowy plover, the California least tern, the California red-legged frog and the tidewater goby plus six endangered plant species.
The goal of the plan is to minimize the loss of species while still allowing public use of the facilities, specifically addressing 52 activities, and relies on avoidance and minimization measures, habitat enhancement, restoration and creation and population enhancement.
Copies of the draft EIR, the Habitat Conservation Plan and related documents are available for public review at www.OceanoDunesHCP.com.
Registration is required to receive a link to the online meeting and may be completed up until 30 minutes after the meeting has started.
“The registration process helps ensure we have the capacity to accommodate all participants,” the spokesman said. “It will also provide a more secure videoconferencing experience.”
To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIrcO2qpz0tHNYCG6NnycJPzUKRz8Qn8R-f.
Instructions on how to download Zoom software onto computers, tablets and mobile devices and how to access the software will be provided at the time of registration.
During the meeting, the moderator will call for those who want to comment to submit their names using the chat feature and then will call on individuals when it is their turn to speak.
Speakers will be allowed to speak for two minutes, and all comments will be transcribed and included in the record of public comments.
All participants can ask questions prior to the meeting and have them addressed during the meeting by sending them to questions@OceanoDunesHCP.com, which is for questions only, not for submitting comments on the draft EIR, the spokesman said.
