Visitors on Saturday stepped back in time at Lompoc's La Purísima Mission, where costumed docents and staff demonstrated lifestyle activities from the 1820s including tortilla making, spinning and weaving, carpentry, pottery, and blacksmithing.
The Mission Life Days event offers a re-creation of life lived during the mission era and invites guests to join in the process of making every day household items.
The next Mission Life Days event is slated for Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Purísima Mission, 2295 Purisima Road in Lompoc.