The city of Lompoc is seeking community volunteers to join "AMPlifying the Urban Forest" — a statewide initiative of the California Urban Forests Council to plant nearly 2,000 trees across 28 participating communities, including Lompoc.
The event is hosted by CAL FIRE AMPlifying and grant partners that include the Lompoc Trails volunteer group and West Coast Arborists.
Volunteers are invited to attend the kickoff and planting event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 12, at River Park, near the first parking lot at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
Attendees are being asked to bring their own drinking water, shovels, picks and gloves to participate.
Those who register to become a volunteer will be entered into a raffle to win a guitar made of recycled urban forest wood built by Taylor Guitars.
To register, go to www.volunteermatch.org/search/opp3444696.jsp.
For more information on the project, visit investfromthegroundup.org.