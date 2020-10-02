You have permission to edit this article.
Voter Information Guides landing in Santa Barbara County mailboxes

Voter Information Guides began arriving in Santa Barbara County voters’ mailboxes Friday, a few days after vote-by-mail ballots that were sent out Monday by the Elections Office.

With the guide in hand, voters are being urged to mark their ballots and send them back soon to help ease the inflow of votes the Elections Office expects to intensify as the Nov. 3 general election draws closer.

“As soon as we get your ballot, we’re going to count it,” said County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland, who added that although ballots will be counted, no one will be able to see the results of those counts until after 8 p.m. Election Day, when the first vote totals are released.

Holland also hopes that rather than going to the polls Nov. 3, citizens will take advantage of the vote-by-mail ballots that are being sent to every registered voter in California as part of the effort to rein-in COVID-19.

Holland said voters can return their ballots in the postage-paid envelopes that were sent with them, deliver them to one of the three Elections Office locations — in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara — or deposit them in one of the newly installed ballot drop boxes.

Eighteen of the drop boxes are located in the North County, with six in Santa Maria, four in Lompoc and one each in Guadalupe, Orcutt, New Cuyama, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Buellton, Solvang and Santa Ynez.

Holland said teams from the Elections Office will pick up ballots from each of the drop boxes every day.

“They are completely secure,” he said of the new drop boxes. “It’s just like delivering your ballot directly to our office.”

While Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that every voter be sent a vote-by-mail ballot in hopes that few people, if any, would go to the polls, Holland said no registered voter is going to be denied the right to cast a ballot.

That’s why the county’s precincts have been consolidated into 36 polling places, but casting a ballot at one of them on Nov. 3 could be a long process.

“I’m afraid that if people wait till Election Day to vote, there are going to be some very long lines,” he said last month. “And obviously, it’s not safe. We’ll be doing everything we can — social distancing, using personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitizing — but realistically, they’ll have their ballot; why not vote?”

Register to vote

Oct. 19 is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.

Registration information is available on the County Elections Division website at https://countyofsb.org/care/elections/registration.sbc.

Those who miss the Oct. 19 deadline to register to vote can still cast a ballot with a provisional registration at one of the three Elections Division offices between Oct. 5 and 8 p.m. Nov. 3.

Citizens can fill out a provisional voter registration form and receive a ballot, which they can mark and submit at the office.

Elections Division offices are located at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria, 401 E. Cypress St. in Lompoc and 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

For more information and assistance, call the Elections Division toll-free at 800-722-8683 in Santa Maria, 800-722-8683 in Lompoc and 800-722-8683 in Santa Barbara.

Find a ballot drop box

Santa Barbara County Elections Division has chosen 32 locations for ballot drop boxes, although election officials noted the locations are subject to change.

Of the 32, a total of 18 are in the North County, and two of those — one each in Santa Maria and Lompoc, indicated with an asterisk (*) — have had drop boxes in place for a number of years.

North County locations are:

Buellton

Buellton City Hall, 107 W. Highway 246

Guadalupe

Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.

Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall*, 100 Civic Center Plaza

Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.

Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services/Public Health Department, 1100 W. Laurel Ave.

Vandenberg Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road

Los Alamos

Los Alamos Community Services District (tentative, pending LACSD board approval), 82 N. St. Joseph St.

Los Olivos

Los Olivos Branch Library, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave.

New Cuyama

Cuyama Valley Recreation District, Montgomery Hall Building, 4885 Primero St.

Orcutt

Oak Knolls Shopping Center, 1157 E. Clark Ave.

Santa Maria

Atkinson Park, 1000 N. Railroad Ave.

Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building parking lot*, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway

Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Dr.

Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road

Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road

Santa Maria Public Library parking garage, 421 S. McClelland St.

Santa Ynez

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 N. Refugio Road

Solvang

Solvang Veterans Memorial Building parking lot near library drop box, 1745 Mission Drive

