Monday is the deadline for citizens to register to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election, and to help those who need to register, Santa Barbara County Elections Division offices will be open on two Saturdays before Election Day.

Offices will be open Oct. 22 and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., said Joe Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

Official vote-by-mail ballots have been sent to all active registered voters in the county, and Holland urged those who have not received their ballots to check their registration status by visiting https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or calling the County Elections Division at toll-free at 800-722-8683.

