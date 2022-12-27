A high-pressure ridge that pushed temperatures into the 80-degree range on Christmas Day gave way to a low-pressure trough that brought cooler temperatures and rain to northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday morning.

Rainfall that began around 9 a.m. in Guadalupe and Santa Maria fell steadily throughout most of the day as it moved southward, but it lacked the high winds that characterized the last storm that hit the second weekend of December.

Still, single-vehicle spinouts, rollovers and crashes were reported throughout the day from Gaviota to San Luis Obispo.

