Warming centers open this weekend in Santa Maria, Lompoc, SLO

Freedom Warming Centers will be open to those needing a dry place to sleep in Santa Maria and Lompoc on Friday and Saturday due to forecasts of rain in the coming days.
Operated by the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, the centers are activated during inclement weather to provide safe temporary shelter to those experiencing homelessness.
Centers will be operated from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days at the following locations:
- Lompoc — Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Blvd.
- Santa Maria — Grogan Community Center, 1155 W. Rancho Verde
For more information, contact the warming center hotline at 805-324-2372.
In San Luis Obispo, the Prado Warming Center at 40 Prado Road also will be open Friday night with check-in from 7 to 9 p.m. Pets are allowed, and a hot meal will be provided. The center will close at 8 a.m. the next morning.
The following donations at currently needed at the Prado Warming Center and can be dropped off on-site:
- Large trash bags
- Disposable plates, bowls, cups and utensils
- Coffee, tea, creamer, sugar
- Breakfast bars
- Instant Noodle/Cup Noodles
- Large backpacks
- New socks and warm gloves
- Rain gear, ponchos, umbrellas
