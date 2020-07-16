WATCH today's report on criminal justice, racial equity to County Supervisors here

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday to hear a report on “Criminal Justice and Racial Equity in Santa Barbara County.”
The report will outline current and potential future actions to lower the average daily population in the County Jail system as well as existing and proposed racial equity and diversity initiatives within county government.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.