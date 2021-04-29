You have permission to edit this article.
Water conservation kits available at Lompoc Library for residents

The Lompoc Library is inviting residents to make an appointment to pick up a free water conservation kit filled with goodies. 

Kits are available from now through Monday, May 31, and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until all kits are gone.

Contents are based on age and include coloring books for young students, planting kits and conservation swag for middle school and high school students, and low-flow showerheads and aerators for adults.  

The Lompoc Library also is offering prizes to children who participate in virtual water conservation challenges using the Beanstack Tracker app.

Participants who submit photos of their plant’s progress on the Beanstack app by May 31 will be entered into a prize drawing for a chance to win a terrarium kit, Lompoc Aquatic Center Splash Pass or other prizes.

Additional challenges for both children and adults can be found at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.

The monthlong educational program is sponsored by the Conservation Division, in collaboration with the Lompoc Public Library and Santa Barbara County Energy Watch Partnership Program.

To arrange a conservation kit pickup, call 805-875-8781.

 

