'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans

Poring over the renderings for the construction of a new 4,725-square-foot, two-story facility, a small group of Solvang Senior Center members driving the project reflects three years back when their drawing plans consisted of a white board with magic marker etchings and colorful sticky notes.
The group confirmed that due to a lack of details surrounding a proposed mixed-use development project by Ed St. George, which includes their county-owned property, they will pursue separate plans to raise funds for a new facility, replacing the aging 37-year-old modular home that currently serves as headquarters for its growing membership. And once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground.
They are nearly one-third of the way there.
Olla explained that back in 2017 the board of directors decided that a new center was necessary to better accommodate a steadily growing membership and address the increasing maintenance costs related to the upkeep of an aging facility.
"With over 500 members now, we need a bigger space," said center President Alice Olla, a member since 1996 and a three-term president over the years. "The population of seniors here is at least 10% more than other cities."
The center's 2018 building plans, which initially called for a 6,600-square-foot facility, have since been modified to 4,800 square feet, decreasing the capital campaign by approximately $1 million.
"We thought to scale it down because we didn't know if we could raise $3.5 million as easily," Olla said.
Tom Olmsted, co-chair for the capital campaign steering committee, said that although he believes the St. George proposal could solve the center's immediate financial needs, the lack of details provided — like the parking situation and the center's lease terms — makes the decision to proceed with their own fundraising plans the best option.
"We're certainly not against the proposal," said Olmsted, a past president and center member of 10 years. "I mean, you would never turn your back on somebody that's going to give you a free building."
Olmsted detailed that so far two Zoom meetings have been held with St. George and were both attended by the mayor, the center steering committee and center board members. He said in the first meeting the campaign team was given a broad understanding of St. George's 7-acre concept and how it would impact the senior center.
"After the first meeting, it was very clear that [St. George] didn't quite understand the senior center and the senior center's needs," said Olmsted. "So we provided him with our plans. We told him what our needs are, and have shared our building plan that includes a kitchen, meeting rooms, break-out rooms, a computer lab, and administrative offices."
The second meeting, he said, still lacked important detail to make an informed decision about the future of the center.
"So our position is, it's really too early to evaluate whether the 2.0 proposal will meet our requirements resulting from our considerable research and efforts to replace our building," he said. "We'd like to hear more from the city; we'd like to hear more details from St. George as to space allocation, parking arrangements and timing.
"We can't wait 10 years for a new senior center because this place will be on the ground. It's really old."
In both the original and revised St. George designs, Olmsted said the senior center would lose its right to county land since the renderings show them on the other side of the development, housed inside of the city administration building with city offices, the library, and the county court.
Center Executive Director Ellen Albertoni explained that agreeing to St. George's plan could come at a financial cost. She said just two years ago the county granted the center a 50-year lease at a cost of $1 per year, which compared to the 5-year term leases upheld since the center's inception in 1983, represents a game-changer for the team's fundraising efforts.
In 2017, the center's campaign team discovered that a shorter term lease would deter donors from investing in the planned rebuild. So they forged ahead with an appeal to the county for a better termed lease.
"We had to basically start all over for a long-term lease because you can't get any financial support with that type of a lease," said Albertoni, a longtime center member and 5-year executive director. "It took us over a year to rework the lease with the county."
Once the 50-year lease was in place, the capital campaign was launched in 2018 by the steering committee organized by the center's board of directors which includes new board member Bonnie Jacobsen, who said she is grateful to support the center at such a vital time.
The project has since garnered $450,000 in support from organizations like the Solvang Rotary Club, as well as a number of center members who donate regularly on a monthly basis.
Olla said that after a 3-year planning process, she believes that the campaign team has done all necessary due diligence to ensure that the center becomes the community center they all envision — with or without St. George.
"At this moment, we feel our plans will work and we'll keep going towards them, but we're willing to hear from [St. George and City of Solvang]," said Olla. "The next step is to raise the money and get our shovel in the ground."
Lisa André
