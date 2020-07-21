'We can't wait 10 years': Senior center sidesteps St. George development concept to pursue separate building plans

Poring over the renderings for the construction of a new 4,725-square-foot, two-story facility, a small group of Solvang Senior Center members driving the project reflects three years back when their drawing plans consisted of a white board with magic marker etchings and colorful sticky notes.

The group confirmed that due to a lack of details surrounding a proposed mixed-use development project by Ed St. George, which includes their county-owned property, they will pursue separate plans to raise funds for a new facility, replacing the aging 37-year-old modular home that currently serves as headquarters for its growing membership. And once the center's $2.5 million capital campaign hits its first financial benchmark — $1.5 million — the plan is to break ground.

They are nearly one-third of the way there.

Olla explained that back in 2017 the board of directors decided that a new center was necessary to better accommodate a steadily growing membership and address the increasing maintenance costs related to the upkeep of an aging facility.

"With over 500 members now, we need a bigger space," said center President Alice Olla, a member since 1996 and a three-term president over the years. "The population of seniors here is at least 10% more than other cities."