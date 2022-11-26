After days of dry, and mild weather a significant change in the meteorological conditions is expected this week as a series of low-pressure systems move southward along the California coastline.
Saturday morning's gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds will produce clear skies and cool morning temperatures. A dry cold front will pass through the Central Coast on Saturday afternoon with variable amounts of high clouds and fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) northwesterly winds.
Overnight lows will drop to the high-30s to low-40s throughout the Central Coast, while daytime highs will range from the mid-60s at the beaches, the high-60s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and mid-70s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez) on Saturday.
Gusty Santa Lucia winds will produce clear skies on Sunday morning. The winds will decrease and shift out of the northwest (onshore) by Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
These onshore winds will allow the marine layer to redevelop along the coastline and surge inland on Sunday night into Monday morning with pockets of fog and mist.
A cold front will move through the Central Coast later Monday morning with increasing mid to high-level clouds and a slight chance of light rain showers.
In the wake of the cold front, strong to gale force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, cooler temperatures, and clearing skies will develop Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
The winds will decrease and shift out of the north on Wednesday. A cooler air mass will filter into the Central Coast with temperatures only reaching between the high 50s to the low 60s on Wednesday.
Thursday will be a transition day with gentle southerly winds and increasing clouds.
Moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) southerly winds and rain is forecast Friday into next Saturday (December 2 and 3) as a low-pressure system moves southward along the California coastline.
An unsettled weather pattern with a chance of rain is expected to continue through the following week.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
43/69 41/66 41/60 39/59 36/58 36/57 40/56 39/57
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
38/75 37/69 36/67 33/64 32/63 33/62 39/59 38/61
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
45/68 42/64 43/60 41/60 38/59 38/58 41/57 42/59
Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 55 degrees through Friday.
Intense storms in the mid Pacific will continue generate long-period swells this week.
Saturday’s 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 15-second period) will remain at this level through Sunday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds along the California coastline will create a 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 18-second period) on Monday, decreasing to 6- to 8-feet (with 7- to 16-second period) on Tuesday.
A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 18-second period) will develop along our coastline on Wednesday into Thursday.
This Date in Weather History (Nov. 19):
1896 - Snow and high winds hit the Northern Plains and the Upper Mississippi Valley, with a Thanksgiving Day blizzard across North Dakota. The storm was followed by a severe cold wave in the Upper Midwest. The temperature at Pokegama Dam MI plunged to 45 degrees below zero. (David Ludlum)
2013 - The all-time record low wave height at the Diablo Canyon Waverider Buoy occurred Jan. 7, 2004, when the wave height reached 1.25 feet or 38 cm. Yesterday's wave height reached a low of 39 cm or 2.27 feet. Low swell conditions indeed!
2017 - The high temperature in Paso Robles reached 83 degrees Saturday, breaking the previous mark of 80 set in 1995. It was the fourth time in five days that Paso Robles set a heat record. San Luis Obispo reached 86 degrees Saturday, short of the previous record of 88 set in 1959. In Santa Maria, the high temperature was 85 degrees, just short of the previous high of 86 set in 1977.
John Lindsey’s is a retired PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist. Email him at JohnLindseyLosOsos@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.