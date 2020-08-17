Weekend lightning storm sparks 5 fires across Santa Barbara County

Fire crews spent Saturday battling multiple vegetation fires sparked by a lightning storm that swept over the Central Coast, prompting residents to flood dispatchers with calls of strikes across numerous locations in Santa Barbara County.

The storm prompted more than 300 calls to 911, with residents reporting lightning strikes in western Santa Barbara County along with at least five vegetation fires, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Multiple pictures and videos of the storm were shared widely across social media, including the aftermath of a lightning strike that destroyed a tree at a residence along South Blosser Road in Orcutt on Saturday morning.

At least 5,000 customers in the Santa Ynez Valley were without power at one point on Saturday, according to Pacific Gas & Electric.

The first fire was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday near the Alisal Guest Ranch in the 1000 block of Alisal Road in Solvang. The fire burned less than an acre, according to Eliason.

A second fire was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. along Drum Canyon Road near Los Alamos and burned at least 10 acres before it was put out.

Another small fire that broke out at about 10 a.m. near Highway 1 and west of Constellation Road burned less than 3 acres, Eliason said.

The report of a fourth fire was called in shortly before 10:30 a.m. at Hollister Ranch, with County Fire personnel and air support, including a fixed-wing air tanker and helicopter, responding to the blaze before it scorched at least 20 acres, according to Eliason.