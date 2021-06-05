Weekend Recap: Local news and information from this past week

Welcome to your weekend! Start your Saturday morning by going through this collection of our top headlines from the week. Sign up for our daily email newsletter and get the latest news sent straight to your inbox.

More coronavirus variants identified in Santa Barbara County since 2020

Coronavirus variant surveillance efforts have identified over 850 variant cases in Santa Barbara County since October 2020, including 669 variants of concern, county Public Health officials announced Thursday.

While variant data gathered through surveillance projects at UCSB and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have been available on the county's COVID-19 dashboard since February, the information now includes results gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health.

Impasse negotiations continue for Santa Maria elementary teachers

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association remain at an impasse in contract negotiations after the two parties were unable to reach a settlement with the help of a state mediator last week, according to association officials.

Following several failed attempts to finalize four remaining articles related to salary, workday requirements, release of the association president and the number of district nurses, the state declared an impasse in negotiations between the district and association in late April.

"Unfortunately, we ended the day with no agreement … but there is hope that an agreement is somewhere in the near future," Association President Jose Segura said. "The worst case scenario is if no settlement is reached, then the mediator determines if another day of negotiations would be fruitful."

Commercial space leaders discuss industry’s future on Central Coast

Federal housing officials order Santa Maria to repeal H-2A ordinance or face potential $400K fine

Federal housing officials have ordered the Santa Maria City Council to repeal an H-2A housing ordinance that may be considered discriminatory or face a potential $400,000 fine, a city spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

Council members failed to repeal the regulations Tuesday despite possible enforcement from the federal government but will revisit the issue on June 15.

The 2019 ordinance requires agricultural employers to obtain discretionary permits to house H-2A workers, or temporary guest workers, in single-family areas of the city. The ordinance was passed after 15 months of public debate and discussion about the rising number of workers living in residential areas.

It has been a busy week in local sports as the CIF Playoffs for several sports are underway, or wrapped up this week.

Saints' magical run ends in shootout loss to St. Bonaventure

It took a penalty shootout to end the Santa Maria High girls soccer team's magical run in the CIF playoffs.

Santa Maria, which won the CIF Central Section Division 5 title last week, lost to St. Bonaventure Thursday night at Ventura College after the score was tied 0-0 after regulation.

The Seraphs beat the Saints 4-2 in the shootout.

Read the full story and see photos from the Santa Maria Saints opening round win here.

CIF playoffs: Righetti girls rout Stockdale 81-34, move to semis

That's more like it. Righetti came out firing in its CIF C oentral Section Division 1 playoff basketball game Thursday night.

The Warriors led Bakersfield Stockdale 23-6 after the first quarter and 42-16 at halftime of their quarterfinal game at their home gym. Righetti won 81-34.

The top overall seed had enough scoring bursts and unyielding defense to get through this one with room to spare.

Orcutt Academy junior shooting guard Giselle Calderon effectively put eighth seed Bakersfield West away with nine points in the first 3:24 of the fourth quarter. The host Spartans beat the Vikings 58-36 at Lakeview Junior High School in the CIF Central Section Division 4 quarterfinals Thursday night.

The Warriors went to Bakersfield for a swim meet and came back to the Central Coast as champions.

Righetti's girls swim team competed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals on Saturday in Kern County and came out victorious.

The Knights braved 106-degree temperatures to claim the CIF championship Wednesday.

St. Joseph's girls golf team pulled out a six-stroke win to capture the Central Section Division 2 championship in Lemoore then.

