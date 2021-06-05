Weekend Recap: Local news and information from this past week

Welcome to your weekend! Start your Saturday morning by going through this collection of our top headlines from the week. Sign up for our daily email newsletter and get the latest news sent straight to your inbox.
More coronavirus variants identified in Santa Barbara County since 2020
Coronavirus variant surveillance efforts have identified over 850 variant cases in Santa Barbara County since October 2020, including 669 variants of concern, county Public Health officials announced Thursday.
While variant data gathered through surveillance projects at UCSB and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital have been available on the county's COVID-19 dashboard since February, the information now includes results gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and California Department of Public Health.
“Identifying the variants that have circulated in our community reminds us how imperative it is to use all the tools at our disposal to prevent their continued spread, including getting vaccinated,” said county Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “The COVID-19 vaccines we have available are safe and effective against variants of concern."
Impasse negotiations continue for Santa Maria elementary teachers
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District and the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association remain at an impasse in contract negotiations after the two parties were unable to reach a settlement with the help of a state mediator last week, according to association officials.
Following several failed attempts to finalize four remaining articles related to salary, workday requirements, release of the association president and the number of district nurses, the state declared an impasse in negotiations between the district and association in late April.
"Unfortunately, we ended the day with no agreement … but there is hope that an agreement is somewhere in the near future," Association President Jose Segura said. "The worst case scenario is if no settlement is reached, then the mediator determines if another day of negotiations would be fruitful."
Commercial space leaders discuss industry’s future on Central Coast
More than 350 people logged into a webinar Thursday to learn about the master plan for creating a thriving space industry on the Central Coast and to hear from space industry leaders about what’s needed to achieve that goal.
The webinar presented by REACH Central Coast, the Regional Economic Action Coalition, also featured speakers from Santa Barbara County, the state and Vandenberg Space Force Base, which is the focus of the space industry in California.
Andrew Hackleman, REACH vice president for strategy, said Vandenberg generates 14,000 jobs and has a $5.8 billion economic impact, according to a recent study.
Federal housing officials order Santa Maria to repeal H-2A ordinance or face potential $400K fine
Federal housing officials have ordered the Santa Maria City Council to repeal an H-2A housing ordinance that may be considered discriminatory or face a potential $400,000 fine, a city spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
Council members failed to repeal the regulations Tuesday despite possible enforcement from the federal government but will revisit the issue on June 15.
The 2019 ordinance requires agricultural employers to obtain discretionary permits to house H-2A workers, or temporary guest workers, in single-family areas of the city. The ordinance was passed after 15 months of public debate and discussion about the rising number of workers living in residential areas.
Despite the differing votes about whether to comply with the repeal order, all four council members in attendance expressed frustration with the federal government's determination, arguing that the ordinance was a benefit to community members in residential areas.
"For the federal government to say we’re being discriminatory really bothers me. They’re overreaching their arm, telling us how we can and can’t house people, and what we can and can't do. I just think it’s wrong," Patino said before rejecting the repeal.
Planning Commission to consider plans for large-scale H-2A housing in western Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Planning Commission will begin an initial review this week of proposed plans to construct dormitories for 3,600 H-2A workers on an industrial site in western Santa Maria.
The planned housing for H-2A workers — or guest workers contracted to fulfill seasonal labor needs — is part of a proposed amendment to the Area 9 Specific Plan focused on a 137-acre site known as the Donati Property.
It has been a busy week in local sports as the CIF Playoffs for several sports are underway, or wrapped up this week.
Saints' magical run ends in shootout loss to St. Bonaventure
It took a penalty shootout to end the Santa Maria High girls soccer team's magical run in the CIF playoffs.
Santa Maria, which won the CIF Central Section Division 5 title last week, lost to St. Bonaventure Thursday night at Ventura College after the score was tied 0-0 after regulation.
The Seraphs beat the Saints 4-2 in the shootout.
Read the full story and see photos from the Santa Maria Saints opening round win here.
CIF playoffs: Righetti girls rout Stockdale 81-34, move to semis
That's more like it. Righetti came out firing in its CIF C oentral Section Division 1 playoff basketball game Thursday night.
The Warriors led Bakersfield Stockdale 23-6 after the first quarter and 42-16 at halftime of their quarterfinal game at their home gym. Righetti won 81-34.
Orcutt Academy pulls away from West in CIF win
The top overall seed had enough scoring bursts and unyielding defense to get through this one with room to spare.
Orcutt Academy junior shooting guard Giselle Calderon effectively put eighth seed Bakersfield West away with nine points in the first 3:24 of the fourth quarter. The host Spartans beat the Vikings 58-36 at Lakeview Junior High School in the CIF Central Section Division 4 quarterfinals Thursday night.
Righetti girls take CIF championship in swimming
The Warriors went to Bakersfield for a swim meet and came back to the Central Coast as champions.
Righetti's girls swim team competed in the CIF Central Section Division 2 Finals on Saturday in Kern County and came out victorious.
St. Joseph wins CIF Central Section golf title
The Knights braved 106-degree temperatures to claim the CIF championship Wednesday.
St. Joseph's girls golf team pulled out a six-stroke win to capture the Central Section Division 2 championship in Lemoore then.
