Weeklong COVID-19 vaccination clinics planned in Lompoc, Santa Maria

Among the questions that were submitted for the town hall meeting, people asked if the vaccine has caused any long-term negative effects, and one referred to vaccine-caused deaths reported on the internet.

“Unfortunately, not everything you read on the internet is true,” Do-Reynoso said. “There has not been a death reported [that was] caused by the vaccine, but I want to underscore this: There has been over 540,503 deaths today in the U.S. due to COVID-19, due to the infection, due to the illness.

“The available vaccine is our best option right now, our best option to protect ourselves, our families, our friends and our community,” she said.

Ansorg said the scientific community is satisfied with the process that led up to the emergency authorization to distribute the vaccines, but because they were just approved late last year, information on long-term effects is not available.

However, he added that those involved in the vaccine trials from a year ago have shown no adverse effects.

“I would say that as of right now, California has given over 15 million doses, and Santa Barbara County has given around 150,000 doses … and we have seen very few bad vaccination reactions, all of which recovered very well with appropriate medical treatment and no long-term nasty side effects to date,” he said.

Another question asked why people have “vaccine hesitancy.”

“I think community members have vaccine hesitancy because they are worried and they are anxious about what they’ve read or heard in social media, via friends, what they understand,” Do-Reynoso said. “I think much of this is misinformation with just a little bit of science to make it sound reasonable when, in fact, the information being portrayed are false statements.”